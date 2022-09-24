RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a man at the Beautifull beauty supply store on Hull Street Road.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, officers responded to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road in Richmond for a report of a person shot. After officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

“I never seen anything like that before,” said Jose Trigueros, a nearby business owner.

Trigueros is the owner of El Shaddai Motors right next to the beauty supply store on Hull Street Road. He told 8News that there have been other crime-related issues in the area, such as catalytic converters being stolen from cars.

“It’s not safe sometimes, you know,” Trigueros said. “I’ve had situations where they might have stolen catalytic converters from my cars but never had a shooting this close in proximity. Not even in daylight.”

Following an investigation, 24-year-old Keniyah Vaughn was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with attempted murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Trigueros told 8News he plans to try to deter the violence with little things.

“I usually put a lot of worship music in my business to make sure the atmosphere is different,” he said. “It’s important to know that we have the protection of God. We got to change the atmosphere in our home, in our business, in our lives don’t surround ourselves with people that have a bad atmosphere or a different mindset as you.”

8News has reached out to the Richmond Police Department for more information on what circumstances led up to the shooting but has not yet received a reply.