‘It’s pretty alarming’: 3 incidents in 24 hours during VCU’s first week of school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers were called to three different incidents over the span of 24 hours just miles from Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus.

“It’s pretty alarming,” VCU sophomore Myles Manuel said.

With the first day of classes starting Tuesday, VCU Police want to remind students of the importance of campus safety.

“We have 500 students and staff so we have 50,000 eyes and ears at all times telling us what’s taking place in our community,” VCU Police Captain Jonathan Soik said.

Soik said emergency telephones are located on campus that connects students with VCU Police dispatch 24 hours a day. Police also push out alerts to students when incidents nearby could pose a threat.

“We want them to be able to prepare,” Soik said.

The school recently welcomed the largest freshmen class ever, and Soik says all new students were given safety exercises during orientation.

“We have lots of folks that come from different types of environment where they don’t lock their doors at night,” Soik said. “They may feel like they don’t have to shut the door. We want them to make sure they have the information they need so they can keep themselves safe.”

Other VCU students said there’s safety in numbers.

“If you’re walking late, I’d always advise walk with a group of friends,” VCU junior David Workneh said. “Never alone.”

Soik advises every student to download the ‘LiveSafe’ application on their phone to get in contact with police at all times of day, and if you see something, say something.

To find out more information about the ‘LiveSafe’ app, click here.