It’s safe to call 9-1-1 during the pandemic, Richmond Ambulance Authority says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Ambulance Authority wants to remind you that it is safe to call 9-1-1 during an emergency.

The RAA told 8News that the call volume is down about 20% compared to last year around this time. However, cardiac arrest is up in the city by 30%.

“What we’re seeing is patients that have chest pain, or having a cardiac event or having a stroke are waiting too long,” RAA Chief Operating Officer Michael Colman said.

The ambulance authority said they are concerned people with heart attack symptoms are afraid of COVID-19 in hospitals that they are not calling 9-1-1.