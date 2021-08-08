‘It’s scary’: Richmond moms express concerns amid surge in delta variant cases as students head back to school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With students days away from heading back to school both virtually and in person in Richmond, a giveaway was held Sunday afternoon on the southside to help out families with school supplies.

Willis Entertainment and The Patel Brothers held the event to give free school supplies and food to families in need before school starts back.

The new school year comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus is now the most common in Virginia contributing to the case surge.

A lot of moms 8News spoke with at Sunday’s event said they’re excited for their kids to go back to in-person learning, but some say they’re worried about the virus and are keeping their kids home for virtual schooling.

Mom Cherreka Anderson is choosing to keep her seven-year-old daughter home from Broad Rock Elementary for virtual academy because she said she’s worried about the rise in coronavirus cases.

“It’s very important with everything going on,” she said. “It’s scary to have the thought of sending your child to school and they come back with a illness that they might not survive from. It’s scary.”

Anderson said she’s thankful for events like the one on Sunday that give back to the community, because even though her child will be going to school virtually, there’s still a need for school supplies.

This is the first time since March 2019 that all Richmond Public School students have the choice to go back to school in person. Superintendent Jason Kamras, who was at Sunday’s event, is requiring all staff and students to wear masks in schools.