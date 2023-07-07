RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to enjoy an enthralling play while also spending time outside this summer? Look no further!

Turn up to the Richmond Shakespeare Festival, which will feature “The Comedy of Errors: A farce of mayhem and mistaken identity” from 7:30 to 10 p.m. every Thursday to Sunday from July 6 until July 30.

To view performance times and prices, or to purchase tickets, visit Agecroft Hall & Gardens’ website.

Performances will take place on the Agecroft Hall’s back lawn. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable seating.

For additional information, you can call the box office at 804-355-0008.