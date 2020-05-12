‘It’s the budget we have to live with’: City council narrowly passes Richmond budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council passed the FY2021 budget on a narrow 5-4 vote. The plan had to be severely cut because the city is expecting 5% less revenue than before the pandemic.

Richmond Public Schools will receive $181 million, a $6 million increase from last year’s $175 million.

Other initiatives including a 2% salary increase for city employees, 12 new city positions, and a funding increase for the Eviction Diversion Program are no longer included in the budget.

“This budget is not the budget we first proposed, nor is it the budget we wanted, but it’s the budget we have to live with in light of these most difficult and challenging times,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. “Amid the uncertainty of this pandemic, we must be prepared to make adjustments as we go, and we fully expect to do so in the coming months.”

The spending plan starts July 1, and may needed to be amended again if the financial projections don’t hold.