RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The day has finally arrived, RVA Illuminates is here!

8News will help bring Richmond’s skyline to life for the seasonal celebration on Friday evening. This year’s event will kick off at 4 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza and is free to attend.

RVA Illuminates is considered a Richmond tradition in which residents from all over the region come together to see the city skyline illuminated by Christmas lights. 8News will be “flipping the switch” at 6 p.m.

But people don’t just come for the pretty lights — there will also be live music and entertainment along with plenty of food vendors to check out. In addition to the main event, there will be a showing of the iconic Christmas classic “The Grinch” (2018) at 7 p.m.

The 8News team will be in full force this evening with 8News Evening Anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Philips, Good Morning Richmond Anchors John Rogers and Delaney Hall, StormTracker 8 Meteorologists John Bernier and Matt Dinardo.

Those planning to drive to this year’s event, are encouraged to plan ahead as parking may require extra effort. There will also be several road closures in place ahead of the festivities:

South 7th Street will be closed on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

South 8th Street and East Canal Street will also be closed from 2 to 10 p.m.

If you can’t make it out to Kanawah Plaza, don’t worry — 8News will be livestreaming this year’s event online, beginning at 4 p.m.