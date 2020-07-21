Jackson Ward parking limits start September 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two-hour parking limits will soon be imposed in the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Starting September 1, the two-hour parking limit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be in place from Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, except for vehicles displaying a valid permit. This change comes as a result of a vote by the Historic Jackson Ward Association.

Parking decals will be for sale starting August 1, 2020, and will cost $25 each. Visitor passes can also be purchased for $35.

Decals for residents are limited to three per house or building address. Visitor passes are limited to two per house or building address. To verify residency, a City of Richmond residential parking permit application must be completed and the following information must be provided:

Photo identification

Property owners must provide either a copy of their real estate bill or other information that verifies ownership of the property.

Renters must provide a valid written lease for the property in the Jackson Ward parking district, and have the appropriate approval of the property owner on the application they present.

To get your decal, applications are available at City Hall, Room 102, 900 E. Broad Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Applications also can be downloaded here: