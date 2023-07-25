RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — JamPacked, the genius combination of a craft beer and music festival, is coming to Richmond in August.
The festival will shake up Richmond on Aug 12 at Brown’s Island, and gates will open at 2:30 p.m.
The band schedule is below:
- 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Yam Yam
- 5 to 6 p.m. — Dogs in a Pile
- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Eggy
- 8 to 9 p.m. — Circles Around the Sun
- 9:30 to 11 p.m. — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
A few of the abundance of breweries and beverage companies that will be serving the festival include: Bold Rock Cider, Hardywood Craft Ales, JuneShine Kombucha and The Veil Brewing. The full list of breweries is available on the JamPacked festival website.
General admission tickets are $35 each. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Anyone looking to volunteer can sign up at the HandsOn website.