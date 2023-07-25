RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — JamPacked, the genius combination of a craft beer and music festival, is coming to Richmond in August.

The festival will shake up Richmond on Aug 12 at Brown’s Island, and gates will open at 2:30 p.m.

The band schedule is below:

A few of the abundance of breweries and beverage companies that will be serving the festival include: Bold Rock Cider, Hardywood Craft Ales, JuneShine Kombucha and The Veil Brewing. The full list of breweries is available on the JamPacked festival website.

General admission tickets are $35 each. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Anyone looking to volunteer can sign up at the HandsOn website.