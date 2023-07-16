RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The water level on the James River in Richmond is expected to rise to to the flood stage by 2 a.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the water level at Richmond-Westham — located near the Huguenot Bridge in Richmond’s West End — is expected to rise from 6 feet to nearly 14 feet by tomorrow morning.

Recent rainfall elevated the water levels last week and the ongoing rain today will cause a rapid spike. According to 72-hour radar estimates, more than 9 inches of rain was seen upstream in Lynchburg.

There are flood watches, warnings, and advisories already in effect today. The slow moving band of heavy rain will continue to drop buckets of rain through the afternoon.