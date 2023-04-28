RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The heavy rainfall throughout the weekend is expected to make the James River’s water level rise. See the developments for yourself with the 8News James River Camera Livestream.

According to Friends of the James, the river’s levels are predicted to rise to 6.6 feet by Sunday morning and probably even higher by the end of the day. The high water is expected to continue through the early part of next week as well.

A depth of 6 feet is usually the point at which the river can become treacherous and residents are encouraged to be aware of water levels and avoid river activities for the duration of the weekend if necessary.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.