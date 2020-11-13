James River overflow causing flooding in Rocketts Landing

Parking signs are underwater because of heavy rainfall that caused flooding in Rockett’s Landing. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Trees and road signs are underwater in Rocketts Landing along Wharf Street this morning.

Flood warnings remain in effect along many rivers and streams due to the heavy steady rain central Virginia received in the past two days.

Street signs are underwater because of heavy rainfall that caused flooding in Rockett’s Landing. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)

The James River will remain at Moderate Flood Stage today and tomorrow and it’s expected to crest this evening at 17.8′. Many low-lying areas are experiencing flooding today and it will remain the case through tomorrow.

In preparation, the city’s two flood gates were closed yesterday. One on Dock Street and another on Brander Street. The last time the gates were closed was 1999.

The last time the James River was at Moderate Flood Stage was 2 weeks ago on Halloween. The level of the James River was 15.05′.