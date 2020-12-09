James River Parade of Lights canceled because of coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 28th annual James River Parade of Lights scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to health precautions related to COVID-19.

The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) announced the decision Wednesday morning. The parade of lights features boats decorated in holiday lights. This Richmond event usually attracts large crowds at viewing sites along the James River.

“The parade has become a holiday tradition in RVA, and the planning team is saddened to cancel this year’s event,” said JRAC Executive Director Kimberly Conley. “JRAC thanks everyone for their continued support, and we are already looking forward to seeing you at the 2021 James River Parade of Lights.”

For more information about the James River Advisory Council, visit jrac-va.org, or contact Kimberly Conley, 804-748-1567.