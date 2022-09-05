RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department has confirmed a recovery operation is underway for a man who went missing in the James River Sunday evening.

The former rescue mission began Sunday, Sept. 4, not far from Pony Pasture, after the fire department said a call came in for a potential drowning at the 7600 block of Riverside Drive around 7 p.m.

The fire department said the man was in the water with a group of people when he attempted to cross the river. The department said the mission is no longer a rescue mission and has been reclassified as a recovery operation.

Three rescue crews continued with the recovery search Monday, with the man’s family at the scene.