RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jason Mraz, who grew up in Mechanicsville, will be featured on the upcoming season of ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

Viewers will be able to watch Jason Mraz on the show beginning on its premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m., which will continue to air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. afterward. The show will also be available live on Disney+ and will be available the next day on Hulu.

The famous singer-songwriter is no stranger to the local music scene in the Richmond area.

Mraz has been an artistic advisor and donor with the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (SPARC) — which provides youth with educational music programming — since before 2016.

A spokesperson for the organization said Mraz supported and performed at SPARC’s LIVE ART Show in June of 2019, which is a program for youth in which young musicians, singers and performers learn in performing and visual arts classes throughout the year.

The LIVE ART program culminates in a live show with multiple performances of music, dance and visual arts.

SPARC organizers said Mraz remains as one of the biggest supporters of SPARC’s scholarship programs, which provide students in need with financial support for music education.

ABC’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ features Jason Mraz (Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles)

The Jason Mraz Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to “shine for inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality by providing program support, performance opportunities and arts education,” was said to also be a major supporter of SPARC, according to a spokesperson.