Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association endorses Urban One casino plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Jefferson Davis Neighborhood Civic Association is holding a press conference today at 3 p.m. to make multiple announcements in regards to decisions made at a meeting on April 12.

At the meeting, the association voted to follow in the City of Richmond’s footsteps and change their group name to Richmond Highway Civic Association.

Association president Charles Willis took to the stand at the press conference to talk about their stance on the Urban One Casino, planned for nearby. Willis says the casino fits their area and will bring in new positive economic development. The group came to the decision after sitting down with CEO Alfred Liggins to ask questions about the plan.

Willis says the community association reached out to many residents in their area to get their opinions on the plan before making their endorsement.