RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police responded to Monument Avenue after the Jefferson Davis statue was torn down.

The statue of Davis, the former president of the Confederacy, is the second to fall in the City of Richmond at the hands of vandals in as many days.

Heavy police presence remained as bystanders watched the toppled statue be towed away around 11:45 p.m., eliciting roars from the crowd.

“When the statue came down, it made almost this loud boom noise and it sounded like a car crash had happened,” said Molly Monaghan who lived near the Jefferson Davis Monument. “People, we’re frustrated at this point, they were just tired of the talking and they took matters into their own hands.”

Richmond Police told 8News that no one was hurt while the statue was being torn down. At this time, there have been no arrests. Richmond Police ask anyone with information to contact Richmond Crime Stoppers.

On Thursday morning, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted, “Jefferson Davis was a racist & traitor who fled our city as his troops carried out orders to burn it to the ground. He never deserved to be up on that pedestal. July 1, we will begin the process the state requires to remove these monuments to the Old Richmond of a Lost Cause.

“For the sake of public safety, I ask the community to allow us to legally contract to have the remaining ones removed professionally, to prevent any potential harm that could result from attempts to remove them without professional experience… Jefferson Davis is gone this morning, but it’s going to be a lot harder to dismantle the racism he and his peers embodied and institutionalized. That’s what this city will keep working toward.”

Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down on Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020. (Photo: Sierra Fox)

On Tuesday night, protesters used three ropes to pull the Christopher Columbus statue down in Byrd Park. The sculpture was then dragged and thrown into a nearby lake.

On Saturday, Jun.6, the statue of General Williams Carter Wickham was also knocked down by protesters in Monroe Park.

