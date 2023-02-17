RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s never too early — or too cold — for ice cream, and now Richmonders with a sweet tooth will have a new spot to check out. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is opening a new location in downtown Richmond next month.

The Ohio-based ice cream chain is best known for its popular flavors like Brambleberry Crisp and Gooey Butter Cake. While Jeni’s has multiple “scoop shops” nationwide, this is the first shop to open in Virginia.

The new store will open its doors at the Carytown Exchange at 3500 W. Cary Street on Thursday, March 9 at noon. To celebrate its grand opening, the store will give away free scoops beginning at 7 p.m.

The store’s regular hours will be noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.