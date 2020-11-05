Jet Blue to offer non-stop flights from Richmond to Tampa, LA & Las Vegas

SANDSTON, Va. (WRIC) — As we get closer to the holidays, some exciting new additions are coming to Richmond International Airport.

Jet Blue will offer three new non-stop flights from Richmond International Airport, with the first starting later this month. New airline routes include Tampa Bay, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The airline made the announcement in September.

This will be the airport’s first transcontinental option to Los Angeles, its first service to Las Vegas and its first non-stop service to Tampa.

“We’re really excited,” said Troy Bell, a spokesperson for the Richmond International Airport. “How many back flips can we do down the whole ticketing hall here?”

With 160 hotels, over 1,000 restaurants and over 80 attractions, $2.6 billion was spent on travel and tourism in Richmond before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Richmond Region Tourism CEO Jack Berry, bringing a direct flight route to the West Coast has been in the works for 20 years.

“The airport, the chamber, the Greater Richmond partnership, Richmond Region Tourism and the jurisdictions have been putting everything on this to happen and our day has finally come,” Berry said.

When an airline looks at a potential route, it considers the business traffic. According to Berry, there are four pillars of travel: business travel, tourism, meeting conventions and sporting events and family and friends.

Of the four pillars, visiting family and friends has been the most frequent reason for travel during the pandemic. The remaining pillars have suffered. In a normal environment, the Richmond region is strong across the board.

“Go to Vegas. Go to Los Angeles. Enjoy the white sand beaches,” Bell told 8News. “Why not invite friends and relatives to come visit here in Richmond?”

According to Richmond Region Tourism, Richmond is a repeat destination. Richmond Region Tourism says 59% of visitors will revisit within the year. Eventually, 94% of visitors will return to the city, statistics show.

“When these people come and visit, these family members will take them out to wine and dine them at the restaurants. They’ll take them to the attractions so all of that money gets spent. That’s the secret of our success,” Berry said.

The airport’s priority is that people travel with caution and are safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Residents are urged to take advantage of the new flights safely.

Jet Blue will discontinue the service if flights are not full, however.

Direct Service to Tampa starts on Nov. 19. Non-stop flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas begin on Dec. 18.

According to RIC, there will be at least one flight offered to Tampa Bay daily. Additionally, several flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas will be offered weekly.

