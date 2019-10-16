Jet skids off Richmond Airport runway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A private jet with five people on board landed sideways after an emergency landing at the Richmond Airport Wednesday morning.
Richmond Public Safety personnel and Virginia State Police responded to the incident after the jet ‘declared an emergency due to landing gear issues while about six minutes out from RIC,’ just before 8:30 a.m.
Richmond Airport said the jet got stuck in the grass midfield between ‘RWY 16/34 & TWY L.’
No injuries were reported. Runway 16/34 is closed but runway 2/20 remains open.
Virginia State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation.
