Jet skids off Richmond Airport runway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A private jet with five people on board landed sideways after an emergency landing at the Richmond Airport Wednesday morning.

Richmond Public Safety personnel and Virginia State Police responded to the incident after the jet ‘declared an emergency due to landing gear issues while about six minutes out from RIC,’ just before 8:30 a.m.

The aircraft landed on RWY 16/34, but a “sideways” nose gear forced the aircraft to veer off the runway. It became stuck in the grass midfield between RWY 16/34 & TWY L. NO INJURIES. 2/4 — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) October 16, 2019

Richmond Airport said the jet got stuck in the grass midfield between ‘RWY 16/34 & TWY L.’

RWY 16/34 is closed at this time. RWY 2/20 remains available for flight operations. Photo courtesy of Airport Ops. pic.twitter.com/dFbR3MPNFv — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) October 16, 2019

No injuries were reported. Runway 16/34 is closed but runway 2/20 remains open.

Virginia State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates.