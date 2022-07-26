RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Three job fairs are taking place in Richmond today as the overall unemployment rate decreases in Virginia.

The events to fill staffing needs at area employers demonstrate that the current economy is an employee’s market. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a relatively low unemployment rate in Virginia of 2.8% and 3.2% in the Richmond area.

The Virginia Employment Commission statistics show employment rose in nine major job industries with two divisions declining. Over 15,500 jobs were reportedly lost in the government sector from June 2021 to June 2022.

Virginia’s overall labor force participation rate — the proportion of residents age 16 and older employed or actively looking for work — remained steady at 63.8%, above the national rate of 62.2%.

In just one year, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 123,400 jobs, an increase of 3.1%.

Richmond job fairs on Tuesday, July 26: