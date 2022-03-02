RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Utilities is hosting a hiring event next week at the Main Street Station.

The event is on Tuesday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1500 E. Main Street in Richmond.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to apply and have an on-site interview at the event.

With over 10 position types, candidates are likely to find one which suits their skills and interests, according to DPU.

Featured positions at this Hiring Event include:

Utility Plant Specialist

Utility Plant Specialist (Mechanical Group)

Utility Plant Specialist (Electrical Group)

Utility Plant Specialist (Plumber)

Utilities Field Specialist

Gas and Water Specialist

Utilities Field Worker

More information can by found on Richmond DPU’s website.