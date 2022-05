RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — John B. Cary Elementary School is hosting their First Annual Richmond Book Festival this weekend.

On Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the “fun and educational” program will be held at the school. The event features story-time with local authors, panel discussions, STEM activities, a moon bounce, food trucks, live music and books.

The event is free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to “swing on by.”