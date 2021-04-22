John B. Cary Elementary School unveils new eco-campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In lieu of Earth Day, John B. Cary Elementary School leaders revealed the new ‘No Child Left Inside’ eco-campus.

With the help of community partners, the Richmond school was able to build a collection of eco-friendly projects to encourage students to get outside in nature. School leaders say it helps with project based learning.

Leaders have planted a ‘heat island’ where students will learn about deforestation.

Multiple community gardens are also in place for students to grow and eat their own food, and learn about food insecurity.

A closer look at the school’s ‘heat island.’

School principal Michael Powell hopes it inspires others to learn more about their environment.

“This is not just for the kids of John B. Cary Elementary School,” he told 8News. “That this is going to be a national movement. To have children, all over our nation, to have an outdoor classroom. A place to explore nature and be a part of the environment.”

School leaders show off community gardens.

School leaders also have plans to build an observation deck for outdoor performances.

Students have been able to research and form these new projects while in virtual learning.

They will be fully immersed in their eco-campus once in-person learning begins.

The eco-campus was made possible through volunteers and the help of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Science Museum of Virginia, Valentine Museum, Maymont, Kiwanis of Richmond, and the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond.