‪Around 20 glass panels at the John Marshall Courts building in Richmond have also been broken, cracked or shattered. (Photo: 8News Reporter Ben Dennis)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Circuit Court and the Cherk’s Office will be closed today due to a building emergency.

On Tuesday night, 8News reported the John Marshall Courthouse building has suffered damage from demonstrations that turned violent in the city.

Scheduled for today in court was the case of a man charged with second-degree murder in the case of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson. We are working to find out if the sentencing will be delayed or moved to another location.