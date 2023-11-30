RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is kicking off the holiday season in Richmond, and we want you to join us in the fun!

On Friday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 8News will broadcast live from Kanawha Plaza in downtown Richmond to showcase the sights and sounds of the season.

“It’s a way to bring everyone together into this one space, Tamara Jenkins, public information manager with Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, told 8News. “No matter your religion or your background, we can just be here in this one space and that all this brings me joy.”

News anchors Deanna Allbrittin, Eric Philips, Delaney Hall and John Rogers will be downtown alongside meteorologists John Bernier and Matt DiNardo.

8News will help flip the switch to light up Richmond’s skyline at 6 p.m.

The free event will also include food trucks, an arts and craft tent along with live entertainment.

Once the lights come on, families are welcome to watch a special screening of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” under the holiday lights.

Several roads surrounding Kanawha Plaza will closed for the festivities on Friday, Dec. 1.