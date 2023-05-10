RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today is the day! The Puritan Cleaners 100,000 Meals Pizza Party is here, and the weather looks fantastic. I’m hoping that the great weather will entice many of you to come on by and help us out.

We will be at the Puritan Cleaners location at 1807 Staples Mill Road in the city of Richmond, where — between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — we will be giving away pizza. Of course, there’s a catch — we’re looking for you to donate to the 100,000 Meals Campaign. All the money we raise goes directly to Feed More. Can you help us out Central Virginia?

There are so many people in our community who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. In fact, one-in-nine people in Central Virginia are “food insecure.” Meaning they can pay their bills, but are often just short of being able to buy groceries.

One-in-six children don’t know where their next meal is coming from. We are entering a very critical point in the year where schools are ending and many children in our community, who receive free or reduced breakfast, lunch, and dinner through school will see that come to an end. So this is a great time to help Feed More continue to provide meals to those families and need.

We have something called “food math” where $1 donated can be turned into four nutritious meals. Today we’re asking you to donate your lunch money in exchange for those slices of pizza. If you were to go out today for lunch, you may spend $15, $20, or maybe even $25. That could be 60 to 100 meals so please stop by and help us out.