RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new taco restaurant hailing from Fredericksburg has arrived in Richmond’s Fan neighborhood, offering a diverse fusion menu of Honduran and Latin American cuisine.

Juan More Taco opened its new location at 304 N Robinson St. — next to the Pamplemousse Gallery and just across the street from Deep Groove Records — in early November of 2023.

Business initially began for Juan More Taco as a food trailer in December of 2016, which grew until its Fredericksburg location was opened in March of 2019.

In regard to its new location in Richmond, a spokesperson for the restaurant said, “Business has been slow, but steady and we’re hopeful that once word gets out about our food, more and more people will come.”

The spokesperson added that Juan More Taco offers “fresh, made to order corn tortillas,” which are used in many dishes, including in tacos, melty quesadillas and stuffed burritos.

Guests can choose between tacos with a variety of protein options, including slow-cooked shredded chicken, sweet and savory carnitas, savory chorizo, seasoned carne asada, tender birria and fajita veggies.

Chicken taco at Juan More Taco in Richmond (Photo: Lavelle & Martin Photography)

Tacos al pastor at Juan More Taco in Richmond (Photo: Lavelle & Martin Photography)

A variety of vegan taco options at Juan More Taco in Richmond (Photo: Lavelle & Martin Photography)

Pozole at Juan More Taco in Richmond (Photo: Lavelle & Martin Photography)

In addition to tacos, guests can also choose between other flavorful dishes, like warm pozole, sweet summer corncakes, and more.

The restaurant’s ingredients and flavors are described as “fresh, bold and simple,” with plenty of options that are sure to please.