Renderings of The One Casino and Resort that Richmond voters rejected last November.

While Richmond has a court order for a second vote, its hopes for a casino could again be derailed by the state budget.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond has been permitted to hold another casino referendum this November.

A Richmond City Circuit Court judge has signed a court order, according to a tweet Tuesday from Richmond’s Elections Office, allowing the city’s top election official to add the citywide referendum for a casino project on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The Richmond City Council approved a proposal in June to give Urban One’s casino project another chance after voters narrowly rejected one in November 2021.

“I am excited to see the Virginia Lottery and the Richmond Circuit Court approve the referendum for a Richmond destination-resort and entertainment venue that will provide 1,300 good-paying jobs and an estimated $30 million in annual revenue to tackle our community’s greatest needs,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement.

“Richmond is experiencing record development and growth, and with the addition of a destination resort we will change the economic trajectory of Southside for years to come,” he added.

Richmond has continued to push for a casino project since then, getting a court order for a second referendum last year that was ultimately removed after language was added to the state budget keeping it from being added to the ballot in 2022.

The move led to criticism from Stoney, who said the city was considering its legal options in response.

But Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins said the budget language “created a conflict, a legal conflict and a huge cloud of doubt” over the city’s plans for a second referendum and that the company would pursue the project in 2023 instead of 2022.

While Richmond has been granted another court order, the budget could again derail its hopes for a casino in the city.

Negotiators have told 8News they are still considering how to move forward with Virginia’s casino projects, including weighing whether to keep the number of eligible cities to five or reduce it down to four — a scenario that would grind Richmond’s casino dreams to a halt.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.