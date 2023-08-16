RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On the same day it was meant to be finalized, a court order that allowed a vote on a new Richmond casino was put on hold. It comes after a local nonprofit filed a motion that claims the vote itself was unconstitutional in the first place.

The court order allowing that citywide referendum was set to be finalized on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Now, instead of moving forward with that vote, Richmond Circuit Court Judge William Marchant ruled to suspend the decision and give both the City and the Richmond Lodge No. 1 of the Good Lions, Inc. — a nonprofit that runs gaming events in Richmond — some time to prepare arguments and plead their case.

Marchant is the same judge who signed off on the July 25 order to add the citywide referendum on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Good Lions filed a motion to intervene in the vote because they say the new casino would drastically reduce their charitable income and the vote itself violates the Virginia Constitution.

Marchant ruled that the nonprofit and city attorneys would have until Wednesday, Aug. 23, to file their arguments and he would be filing his ruling on the motion to intervene that same day.