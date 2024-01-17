RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City School Board members have voiced their opinions on a recent Richmond City Circuit Court judge’s order to release the findings of a third-party investigation into the deadly shooting at a Huguenot High School graduation this past June.

The joint civil suit was filed by local Richmond media outlets along with one individual. One party stated the suit was filed against the Richmond City School Board to enforce their rights and privileges under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Around 5:15 p.m. on June 6, chaos ensued as gunfire erupted outside the Altria Theatre following graduation proceedings. Seven people were injured and two people, graduating senior Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith, were killed.

According to the letter of opinion by Judge W. Reilly Marchant, The Richmond Public Schools administration conducted an internal investigation into the incident but school board member Dr. Shonda-Harris-Muhammad also moved for the adoption of a resolution into a third-party audit of the Richmond Public School’s operations as it pertained to the incident. This motion was adopted.

Superintendent Jason Kamras then consulted with appropriate legal parties including Sands Anderson law firm who aided in conducting the third-party report.

In November 2023, school board member Jonathan Young moved to have the report released to the public, however, this motion was denied.

Plaintiffs in the civil suit also requested the school board release the third-party audit but were denied by the school board which claimed the report was subject to attorney-client privilege.

Judge Marchant ruled Tuesday that the entirety of the report did not fit this claim, adding “not every communication between attorney and client falls within [attorney-client] privilege” and “a lawyer acting primarily as an investigator rather than as a legal advisor does not deserve privilege protections when he or she communicates with a client in connection with an internal corporate investigation.”

8News spoke with school board members Kenya Gibson, Dr. Shonda-Harris-Muhammed and Jonathan Young following the announcement of Marchant’s ruling.

All three were present during court proceedings on Friday, Jan. 12, as they were subpoenaed but were excused from testifying near the end of the court session.

Young has remained vocal about his stance on releasing the report. On Tuesday, he told news outlets outside of the John Marshall Courts building, “All those persons that were there, along with yours truly, at that Huguenot graduation that tragically ended in a shooting — they have a right to know … They deserve to see this report.”

Fortunately, the judge has more wisdom than the School Board. RPS stakeholders have a right to know how their school district failed them culminating the shooting. Jonathan Young, Richmond City School Board member, Fourth District

Dr. Harris-Muhammed said she was pleased Judge Marchant ruled in favor of transparency, releasing the following statement:

I would like our community to know that whatever happens in the future, we must stand together through the growth of our school division. I have shared publicly since 2021, the operations within Richmond Public Schools have been a deep concern for me. In addition, I have always shared concerns that as a school division we have deep rooted unbalances regarding our operations and instructional practices as a school division. The safety and security of our students, staff, and entire division must be a top priority for us. Our operations must be a top priority for us. Student outcomes will not change unless adult behaviors change. I will never waiver from that. Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Richmond City School Board member, Sixth District

Gibson echoed the same sentiment with a new hope for an era of transparency and accountability:

I am so proud of my colleagues Dr. Shonda Harris Muhammed, Mr. Jonathan Young, our local media outlets and Mr. Stanfield for ensuring that the public has access to this vital information. I hope this brings forward a new era of transparency and accountability in the city. Kenya Gibson, Richmond City School Board member, Third District

8News also reached out to Superintendent Jason Kamras and Board Chair Stephanie Rizzi. Superintendent Kamras responded Tuesday evening with the following statement:

The Chair and I welcome the release of the report and we will have a full statement tomorrow. Jason Kamras, Superintendent, Richmond Public Schools

Judge Marchant has ordered the full report with proper redactions be released by 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.