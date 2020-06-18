Judge to decide if Robert E. Lee statue injunction will be extended

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A judge will decide if an injunction blocking Virginia Governor Ralph Northam from taking down the Robert E. Lee statue will be extended in a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Northam asked the Department of General Services to remove the statue as soon as possible. However, since then multiple lawsuits have been filed in order to stop the Lee statue from coming down.

William C. Gregory — a descendant of the statue’s original donor — filed one of the lawsuits arguing it is the state’s responsibility to care for the monument.

A Richmond Circuit Court judge responded to the lawsuit by hitting pause on the governor’s plans for 10 days. Gregory’s attorneys have asked the judge to extend his injunction.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has said he opposes the extension, saying the statue does not represent who Virginia is today.

On Wednesday, six Monument Avenue residents who filed a lawsuit earlier this week choose to have it withdrawn. The lawyer representing the plaintiffs, Patrick McSweeney, told 8News that he filed “a new, but similar, action to block the removal” in Richmond Circuit Court.

