RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — June, a 4-year-old mare that Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) took in earlier this week after she was seized from a Shenandoah County farm, has now been euthanized following a week of health problems.

June — also called “Baby June” by RACC — was one of four mares Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) took in earlier this week. June, Daffodil, Nutmeg and Julie were part of a group of over 100 other horses that were seized from a Shenandoah County farm after it was discovered that many of the farm’s horses were underfed and not receiving proper medical care.

On Tuesday, June 20, RACC shared that June had collapsed and vets discovered she was dealing with “sand colic” — or sand in her guts. RACC explained this frequently happens when malnourished horses resort to eating sand or rocks.

RACC’s partners at the Woodside Equine Clinic were not able to perform surgery earlier in the week because June did not have the proper muscle mass to handle anesthesia. However, she was eventually given surgery late Thursday night. The vet discovered that her large intestine was blocked by 30 pounds of gravel and sand.

Despite a successful surgery on Thursday, RACC posted to Facebook on Friday, June 23 that earlier that morning a vet did several tests on June after she began “acting colicky” again. An ultrasound and belly tap revealed free fluid in her intestine and colon, and the vet worried that she had thrombosed part of her colon — meaning a blood cot had formed.

After taking her into surgery once more, the RACC and Woodside teams ultimately decided to euthanize June.

“We opted to go back into surgery to confirm our suspicion and June was compromised beyond what we felt comfortable putting her through,” RACC wrote. “Our RACC and Woodside Equine Clinic team did everything we could, but her body was just too far gone. Our vet euthanized her under anesthesia telling her how much we loved her and how sorry were were that we couldn’t save her.”

The shelter also thanked the community for their support and for following along as they provided updates on June and the three other mares in their care.

“While we are shattered we couldn’t save her life, we are grateful she didn’t colic and die alone with no one to help her,” RACC wrote. “Thanks to each of you for your kindness and support during this crazy roller coaster ride. We are mad and sad and angry and thankful all at the same time and above all, we hope she is flying free in heaven.”

Daffodil, Nutmeg and Julie all still remain in RACC and Woodside’s car. Earlier in the week, RACC shared that all the horses required “extensive recovery and a strict re-feeding regime,” and Nutmeg required extra attention as she also dealt with sand colic.