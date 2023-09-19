RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Day one of what is set to be a two-day jury trial for the former Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) hospital employee accused of shooting and killing a coworker back in May took place Tuesday.

Both Richmond Police and VCU Police responded to VCU Medical North Hospital shortly after midnight on May 10, 2023. Their investigation found that 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau shot and killed 25-year-old Ty-Quan White.

Boisseau was later charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Tuesday, Boisseau appeared in-person for day one of the trial. The Commonwealth and the defense shared their opening statements.

The Commonwealth said “hospitals are supposed to be safe places” and that was not the case on May 10, 2023, because they say Boisseau brought a gun to work. They say White was shot in his chest and they are asking the jury to find Boisseau guilty.

The defense said “there are two sides to every story,” that Boisseau legally owned a gun for his safety was not told that he couldn’t bring it to work. The defense added that White initiated a fight in which Boisseau feared for his life and used his gun for self defense.

More than seven witnesses were called to the stand, including officers who responded to the scene and staff who were working the night of May 10th.

The trial is set to continue tomorrow and Boisseau is set to take the stand.