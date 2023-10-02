RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the people charged in a 2021 quadruple convenience store shooting that resulted in the death of two children was in court Monday.

In total, four people were shot at the O.M.G. convenience store at the intersection of Creighton Road and Nine Mile Road on Nov. 12, 2021. Two adults eventually recovered, but two boys ages 9 and 14 were killed.

Clintoine Baker, who was 18 years old at the time of the deadly shooting, is one of three people who were arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a fifth victim after the November 2021 quadruple shooting. The two other suspects were 17 years old when they were arrested in 2021, and were therefore not identified by police.

Baker is facing charges ranging from murder to firearm charges. On Monday, Oct. 2, his court term was continued but his pre-trial and jury trial were scheduled. Baker will appear for pre-trial on May 20, 2024, and the jury trial will be held the next day.

Previously, the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed three additional people — Zayon Everett, Kalah Mangram and Javon Pegram — were found guilty of seven charges in connection with the shooting.