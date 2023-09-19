RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A jury trial for the former VCU Medical Center worker accused of shooting and killing a coworker in May is scheduled to begin this morning.

Around midnight on May 10, officers from both the Richmond Police Department and VCU Police were called to VCU Medical Center North Hospital — located at 1300 East Marshall Street — for a reported shooting.

Following an investigation, police determined that a fight between two co-workers in one of the building’s stairwells resulted in one of the men shooting the other.

As a result of the shooting, one of the employees — 25-year-old Ty’Quan White of Richmond — was killed.

Police said the shooter — identified as 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau of Henrico County — was taken into custody by officers without incident and a firearm was seized.

In June, police announced that Boisseau had been charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to online court documents, Boisseau’s jury trial is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Richmond City Circuit Court.