‘Just when we thought things couldn’t get crazier’: Bear spotted on Cary Street released outside Richmond after being named Fuzzy Wuzzy

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

A bear spotted on Cary Street on Thursday was given the name “Fuzzy Wuzzy” by Richmond Animal Care and Control before being released outside the city. (photo courtesy of Richmond Animal Care and Control’s Facebook page)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bear spotted on Cary Street on Thursday was given the name “Fuzzy Wuzzy” by Richmond Animal Care and Control before being released outside the city.

“Welp. Just when we thought things couldn’t get crazier, we have a bear on E. Cary Street in the City of Richmond, VA Government! A bear! We named him Fuzzy Wuzzy,” a Facebook post from RACC said.

According to the post, Fuzzy Wuzzy was released outside Richmond after being safely tranquilized by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Richmond police.

“If we get a call about a lion and a tiger after this we are out,” RACC’s post continued.

