RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested a juvenile male in connection to a crash on Semmes Avenue that resulted in the death of a teenage girl in November.

At approximately 2:58 p.m. on Nov. 26, 200 Richmond Police officers responded to the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue for the report of a deadly single vehicle crash. Josie Cox, a 17-year-old senior at Huguenot High School, was identified as a passenger in the car.

Cox died as a result of the crash.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Richmond Police Department Crash Team confirmed that a juvenile male has been arrested in connection with the November incident. According to police, this juvenile was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and driving without an operator’s license.

Investigators determined speed was a contributing factor.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709.