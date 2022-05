RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile was shot in Richmond Wednesday night.

Police said they received a call that a shooting has occurred on Spottsylvania Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said they found a juvenile boy at the 2300 block of Richmond Street, just off of the Mechanicsville Turnpike near the Mosby Court area. The boy had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation into the incident is underway.

