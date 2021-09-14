Juvenile fighting for life after triple shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they responded to a triple-shooting on Creighton Road that injured one adult and two minors.

Police said there were multiple calls just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 14, for a person shot in the 2000 block of Creighton Road.

When police arrived they found three victims who had been shot. There was a man with non-life-threatening injuries, a juvenile male with non-life-threatening injuries and another juvenile male was shot with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not give the status of the minor suffering more serious injuries.

