RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after they say a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound on Coalter Street in the city’s East End.

According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street at around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 for a report of a possible shooting.

When they got there, they found a juvenile victim who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police believe the victim was shot closer to Mechanicsville Turnpike rather than where they were later found by officers on Coalter Street. Police have not released any information regarding possible suspects.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.