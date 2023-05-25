RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile in Richmond Police custody may have been involved in a disturbing video that surfaced earlier this week showing two teenagers being forced to strip at gunpoint.

This week, Richmond police announced they were investigating a video of two Richmond teens being robbed and forced to strip at gunpoint in an alleyway along Afton Avenue.

The video shows the two victims and two teenage suspects as a suspect holds a gun to the victims and forces them to say demeaning slurs and do jumping jacks while naked. The suspects also slap one of the victims and steal his chain necklace.

Richmond Police have now confirmed that they currently have a juvenile in custody on unrelated charges. However, they have reason to believe that this juvenile have had been involved in the disturbing video.

The juvenile cannot be publicly identified due to their age, but Interim Chief Rick Edwards told 8News that he is aware of the juvenile’s identity due to tips from community members.

“Plenty of members of the community have texted us the name of the suspect. That subject was arrested on unrelated charges and is currently being held,” Edwards said. “There’s another person that we’re that we’re investigating for this, but the main perpetrator, the one holding the phone, that is who we have in custody right now.”

Edwards also shared that the department is working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney on determining appropriate charges for the suspects in the video.

“This is obviously very concerning,” Edwards said. “When I look at that video, I think I feel so terrible for those young men and it was just a very cruel what was done to them.”

Anyone with information on the video is asked to call Detective Wilson at 804-646-0672.