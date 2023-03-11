RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting that killed a boy Friday night.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Stockton Street at 9:54 p.m. Friday, March 10 for a report of a person down. Once on scene, they found the juvenile victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The boy, whose age was not released, died at the scene.

Police say officers are not looking for any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the department at 804-646-5112.

