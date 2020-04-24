Teenager shot, killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a juvenile male was shot and killed in Richmond Thursday night. A death investigation is now underway.
Police say it happened in the 2100 block of Redd Street just before 8:30 p.m.
Arriving officers say they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
