Teenager shot, killed in Richmond

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a juvenile male was shot and killed in Richmond Thursday night. A death investigation is now underway.

Police say it happened in the 2100 block of Redd Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Arriving officers say they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

