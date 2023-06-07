RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just hours after a teenager was one of two victims killed in a mass shooting near Monroe Park, another juvenile was shot in the Fairmount area of Richmond.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, officers with the Richmond Police Department were called to the 1900 block of R Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

While this shooting has not been confirmed to be connected, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said three students from Armstrong High School were injured in two separate shootings in the last 24 hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective S. Jones with the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5329.