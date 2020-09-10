Kamras: 4 Richmond Schools employees test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says four employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employees were present at Henderson Middle School and the 2015 Seddon Way Transportation Office over the last two weeks,” Kamras stated in a letter addressed to the RPS community on Thursday. “They are in isolation, per CDC and local guidelines.”

All individuals who were present at Henderson Middle School or the 2015 Seddon Way Transportation Office over the last two weeks are asked to monitor symptoms and seek further medical care if needed.

Learning Kit distribution scheduled at Henderson Middle for Thursday afternoon was also rescheduled.

“Our number one priority remains the health and safety of our students, staff, and families,” Kamras continued. “We will continue to work in close collaboration with the Richmond City Health District to ensure the well-being of the entire RPS community.”

VISIT 8NEWS BACK TO SCHOOL HQ