Keller Williams performing in Richmond’s first-ever ‘pod’ concert experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Broadberry is going all out for Keller William’s performance in the River City next month. The entertainment group is planning to create a pod-seating concert experience.

The concert will be held at the Bon Secours Training Center. A single, socially distant pod will set up to six people. The Broadberry said the pods will be laid out and marked on the field.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

4 PERSON POD: $149.95 / $124.95 / $99.95

6 PERSON POD: $224.95 / $184.95 / $149.95

Here are the rules:

If you are sick, running a fever or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home until you are healthy.

Pods are capped at 4 or 6 people, depending on your ticket. All concertgoers that will be within a single pod MUST ARRIVE AT THE SAME TIME. A 4-person pod is 9’x9′. A 6-person pod is 14’x14′. There is 6′ of space (left to right) between all pods. There are 10′ walkways in front of and behind each pod. All walkways are ONE WAY ONLY.

Arrive early! Pods in each section are first come, first served.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY INTO THE VENUE AND WHEN YOU EXIT. THE MASK MUST COVER BOTH YOUR NOSE AND MOUTH AT ALL TIMES.

There will be a safety/security checkpoint at the entrance to the venue which includes temperature checks. Please be patient and follow all instructions from RMC Event Staff.

Paid parking will be available in Bon Secours Training Center parking lot. Information for purchasing parking will be emailed to all ticket buyers. Parking is available for free on Leigh Street.

Tickets can be purchased online only. There will be no box office onsite. Should tickets be available the day of the event, they must still be purchased online so your digital ticket can be scanned. There will be no hand-to-hand transactions for tickets at the entrance of the venue.

Concertgoers are invited to bring blankets and chairs into the venue. All items must fit within the square footage of your pod. There are no tents, staking, or canopies allowed. Ponchos and small, personal umbrellas are permitted in the case of rain. You may not combine pods with other groups or share items between pods.

Concertgoers are permitted to bring in food and nonalcoholic beverages. One soft-sided coolers not larger than 14″x14″x14″ is permitted per pod. Coolers may not have telescoping handles, wheels, or hard sides. All coolers are subject to check. Anyone caught concealing or attempting to bring alcohol into the venue will be asked to leave and not receive a refund.

Once inside, event staff will direct you to the correct section and pod size. There will not be any upgrades the day of the concert or inside the venue.

Your pod occupancy must not exceed your ticket type. If you purchase a 4-person pod, your pod should never contain more than 4 people. The 6′ space to the left and right of each pod must remain clear of items and people at all times.

Do not leave your pod during the concert except to use the restroom. When using the restroom, you must wear a mask. Any concertgoer that leaves their pod, refuses to wear a mask, or does not follow the designated walkways will be asked to leave the venue without a refund.

Portable toilets will be available on site. Strict guidelines will be provided to ensure safety and cleanliness. Sanitizer will be available for use.

Absolutely no standing outside of the venue or gatherings on the sidewalks of the venue will be allowed and will be enforced by security.

At the conclusion of the concert, wear your mask and exit the venue while always maintaining an appropriate social distance from other groups. There will be multiple exit locations to allow for a speedy and distanced departure. Follow all directions from event staff.

Alcohol may not be brought into the event. Absolutely no illegal substances, illicit goods, fireworks, weapons, guns, knives or laser pointers will be permitted at the event and violators will be held accountable and prosecuted by state and federal law.

No pets are allowed.

No refund requests or ticket transfers will be granted. This event is rain or shine.

Ticket sales start Friday, August 21 at 10 a.m. The concert is on September 25 at 8 a p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.