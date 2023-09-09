RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Kids Run RVA program hosted by Sports Backers — a nonprofit, which encourages an active lifestyle — has been rebranded to Kids On the Move.

Participants in the program attend run clubs before and after school at elementary, middle, and high schools during the school year. Club meetings are free for all students throughout the region, although the rebrand “marks a shift toward encouraging all types of physical activity, rather than emphasizing just running,” according to organizers.

According to the organization, about 2,700 children participate in the program each year, which was formed in 2013.

Sports Backers said it now has 59 clubs throughout the Richmond region and reaching Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg and Prince George.

For students in need, the organization said it provides team t-shirts, athletic shoes and free entry for races.

Anyone looking for more information on Kids On the Move can do so at Sports Backers’ website.