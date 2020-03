RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray officially announced her plans to run for mayor.

Sources told 8News in February that the 2nd District councilwoman was planning to run against the incumbent, Mayor Levar Stoney.

Gray made her announcement public during a reception at Bar Solita surrounded by close friends and community members Sunday afternoon.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3 and the primary will be held on June 9.