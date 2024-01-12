RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A popular Goochland County brewery and taproom is expanding with a second location in the City of Richmond.

Kindred Spirit Brewing’s “Satellite” will be located at 1626 Ownby Lane near The Diamond. The new location will be 5,600 square feet in size with over 100 indoor seats.

In keeping with a cosmic theme, Satellite will have “subtle hints of space and satellites” decorating the taproom.

“The venue promises a vast and welcoming atmosphere, inviting patrons to relish a diverse array of handcrafted brews,” said a spokesperson for the brewery.

Satellite will also feature a variety of uniquely flavored beers and a food menu with various appetizers and sandwiches.

“We’ve worked hard to create a space that reflects our commitment to quality, creativity, and a sense of community,” said John Barefoot, the brewery’s owner. “We look forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to enjoy the craft beer culture we’ve cultivated.”

The grand opening for the new Richmond location is set for March 2024.